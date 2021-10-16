Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter.

VOT stock opened at $247.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $243.88 and a 200 day moving average of $233.53. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $177.39 and a twelve month high of $251.25.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

