Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 36.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,461,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,756,000 after purchasing an additional 78,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.27.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $168.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $204.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $186.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.58.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at $27,148,917.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

