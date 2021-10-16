Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Cut by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 219,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,359 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $36,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

NYSE JNJ traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.30. 6,911,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,027,680. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.