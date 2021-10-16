Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Bought by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 612,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,843 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $119,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 198.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $253.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.55. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.39 and a twelve month high of $260.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $2.47. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.00.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

