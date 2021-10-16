JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,034,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437,474 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.51% of CI Financial worth $19,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in shares of CI Financial by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of CI Financial by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of CI Financial by 851.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of CI Financial by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 45,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the period. 40.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CI Financial alerts:

NYSE:CIXX opened at $21.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.30. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. CI Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $21.71.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.30 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CI Financial Corp will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.143 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.15%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CIXX. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC raised shares of CI Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX).

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.