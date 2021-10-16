JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 394,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,128 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.54% of Hillenbrand worth $17,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 15.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,608,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,976,000 after buying an additional 339,399 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 2.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,752,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,270,000 after purchasing an additional 39,406 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 8.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,663,000 after purchasing an additional 99,963 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,212,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,466,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 9.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,152,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,795,000 after purchasing an additional 98,839 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HI opened at $45.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.91 and its 200 day moving average is $45.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.52. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.69 and a 12-month high of $52.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.00 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 26.96%.

In other Hillenbrand news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 6,374 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $280,902.18. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,040.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HI. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Hillenbrand from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

