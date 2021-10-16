JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $17.15 Million Stock Holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 730,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 226,925 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $17,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XRX. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 1st quarter worth $57,905,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 358.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,979,000 after acquiring an additional 977,310 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,206,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $174,913,000 after acquiring an additional 703,437 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Xerox by 232.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 659,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,000,000 after buying an additional 460,790 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Xerox by 42.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,542,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,432,000 after buying an additional 457,758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Xerox in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xerox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.60.

NYSE XRX opened at $20.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.77. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $26.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.25.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Xerox’s payout ratio is 70.92%.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

