JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $17.80 Million Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,126 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.20% of Sealed Air worth $17,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SEE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sealed Air by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,864,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $880,726,000 after buying an additional 4,421,874 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,360,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,532,000 after purchasing an additional 731,840 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,873,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,258,000 after purchasing an additional 572,027 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 821,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,663,000 after purchasing an additional 296,889 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 402.1% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 292,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,342,000 after purchasing an additional 234,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $57.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.93. Sealed Air Co. has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $62.04.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 519.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SEE shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.13.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

