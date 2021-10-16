JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $18.08 Million Stock Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 554,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,668 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $18,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNT. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 1,628.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VNT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vontier currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.67.

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $34.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.63 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.43. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion and a PE ratio of 12.78.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $724.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.19 million. Vontier had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 82.44%. Vontier’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. Vontier’s payout ratio is 4.05%.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

