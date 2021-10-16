JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Deliveroo in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

DROOF opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.70. Deliveroo has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $6.20.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

