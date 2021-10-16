JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SNY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $48.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.26. Sanofi has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi purchased 66,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,005.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Sanofi by 47.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Sanofi by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Sanofi by 47.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 98.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 97,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 48,189 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 107.0% during the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the period. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.