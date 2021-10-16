JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 180,436 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 318,126 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 180,436 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $17,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 341.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 47.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 72.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist increased their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

In other news, Chairman Craig A. Langel purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.55 per share, for a total transaction of $773,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $53.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.20 and a 1-year high of $67.35.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $190.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.14 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 38.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.55%.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

