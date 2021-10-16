JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 2,651 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,651 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $18,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Science Applications International during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Science Applications International by 3,600.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Science Applications International during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Science Applications International during the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Science Applications International by 46.1% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $90.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.38. Science Applications International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.44 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.90.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

