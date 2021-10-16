Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jumia Technologies AG provides e-commerce services. The Company offers products, which includes dresses, leggings, skirts, polo shirts, belts, watches, sunglasses, health products, beauty products and a range of products for children, among others. Jumia Technologies AG is based in Berlin, Germany. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

NYSE JMIA opened at $19.03 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.53. Jumia Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $69.89.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JMIA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 112.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 91,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 48,224 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 71.9% in the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 134,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 56,354 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 87.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 96,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 45,085 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 45.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 19,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 148.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. 35.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

