Jump Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 78,400 Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 78,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Oxford Lane Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OXLC. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 1st quarter worth $114,000.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Shares of OXLC opened at $7.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.27 and a 200 day moving average of $7.14. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $7.88.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.70 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0675 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OXLC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Lane Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. B. Riley started coverage on Oxford Lane Capital in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Oxford Lane Capital Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in maximizing total return by investing in debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation vehicles. The company was founded on June 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.