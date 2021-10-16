Jump Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. 46.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of CNS opened at $87.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.51 and a 200-day moving average of $78.84. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a one year low of $54.97 and a one year high of $89.35. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 1.31.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $144.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.32 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 74.78%. Cohen & Steers’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 70.04%.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

