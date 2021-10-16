Jump Financial LLC Has $570,000 Stake in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,488 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Ecopetrol by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 146.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.08.

NYSE:EC opened at $15.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.91 and a 200-day moving average of $13.33. The company has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.85. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). Ecopetrol had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ecopetrol S.A. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

