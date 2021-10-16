Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.13% of Ooma as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OOMA. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Ooma by 33.3% during the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,578,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,765,000 after buying an additional 394,456 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Ooma by 48.6% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 957,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,052,000 after buying an additional 312,916 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ooma during the second quarter valued at about $2,878,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ooma during the second quarter valued at about $1,980,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ooma by 13.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after buying an additional 54,690 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ooma stock opened at $19.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.09 and a beta of 0.41. Ooma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.07 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.54.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.36 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, September 11th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ooma in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.30.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

