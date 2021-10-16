Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (LON:JEFI) Insider Nicholas Moakes Acquires 1,422 Shares

Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (LON:JEFI) insider Nicholas Moakes acquired 1,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £1,436.22 ($1,876.43).

Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 78 ($1.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 110 ($1.44). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 101.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 103.48.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.00.

Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Peel Hunt LLP. The fund is managed by Jupiter Asset Management Limited. It invests in public equity emerging and frontier markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

