Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) PT Lowered to GBX 8,448 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 9,145 ($119.48) to GBX 8,448 ($110.37) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on JET. Credit Suisse Group set a £105 ($137.18) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays set a GBX 9,370 ($122.42) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,600 ($112.36) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from £114 ($148.94) to £111 ($145.02) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Just Eat Takeaway.com currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 9,111.64 ($119.04).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6,232.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6,543.20. The firm has a market cap of £12.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.05. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,202 ($67.96) and a fifty-two week high of £100.50 ($131.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

