Kava.io 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $147.08 Million (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 16th. Kava.io has a total market capitalization of $513.55 million and $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kava.io has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. One Kava.io coin can now be bought for approximately $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.87 or 0.00094542 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.04 or 0.00393787 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00013122 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00035809 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00009378 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Kava.io Profile

Kava.io (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava.io

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava.io should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava.io using one of the exchanges listed above.

