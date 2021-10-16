KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Receives $71.70 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KBCSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised KBC Group to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from €64.00 ($75.29) to €66.00 ($77.65) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays raised KBC Group to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from €56.50 ($66.47) to €59.90 ($70.47) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JP Morgan Cazenove increased their target price on KBC Group from €79.00 ($92.94) to €85.00 ($100.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut KBC Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised KBC Group to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

Get KBC Group alerts:

KBCSY opened at $46.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.63. The company has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.42. KBC Group has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $46.96.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KBC Group had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KBC Group will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.