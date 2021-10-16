Kenneth Duda Sells 10,000 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.61, for a total value of $3,766,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.27, for a total value of $3,552,700.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.91, for a total value of $3,719,100.00.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $389.78 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.35 and a fifty-two week high of $396.51. The company has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of 42.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.05.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Argus raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 22.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 18.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 36.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,123,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Group raised its position in Arista Networks by 5.2% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

