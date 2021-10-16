Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €132.50 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €132.50 ($155.88) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €131.00 ($154.12) target price on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €138.00 ($162.35) target price on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbus has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €132.08 ($155.38).

Shares of AIR stock opened at €114.90 ($135.18) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €114.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €108.71. Airbus has a 52 week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 52 week high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

