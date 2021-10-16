Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.582-$1.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.32 billion-$12.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.47 billion.

KDP stock opened at $35.31 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a one year low of $26.67 and a one year high of $37.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.76 and a 200-day moving average of $35.26.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, October 1st that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on KDP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a d rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.67.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Justin Whitmore bought 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $35,198.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,349,495.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

