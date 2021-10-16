KeyCorp Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) – KeyCorp increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for RBC Bearings in a report issued on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $4.61 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.51.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $156.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.26 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 8.16%.

ROLL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $221.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $220.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.91 and a beta of 1.38. RBC Bearings has a one year low of $114.49 and a one year high of $250.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.23 and a quick ratio of 4.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROLL. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

