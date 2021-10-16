KeyCorp Cuts Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Price Target to $37.00

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $30.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $40.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of -116.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.03.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,060,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,166 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,646,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501,700 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 17,889,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,512,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,044,000 after purchasing an additional 968,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,300,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,697 shares in the last quarter.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.