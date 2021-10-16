KeyCorp Increases Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Price Target to $67.00

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $64.00 to $67.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

Shares of WLL stock opened at $66.37 on Thursday. Whiting Petroleum has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $67.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.29.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $351.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 41.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,329,641 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $290,732,000 after buying an additional 1,563,718 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 224.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708,082 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $147,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,833 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $96,525,000 after acquiring an additional 898,721 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,492,000. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC lifted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,098,022 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,925,000 after acquiring an additional 16,294 shares in the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.