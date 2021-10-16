Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Short Interest Update

Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,700 shares, a decline of 54.4% from the September 15th total of 126,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.8 days.

KYCCF traded up $17.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $596.50. 1,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,453. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.67 billion and a PE ratio of 79.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $609.64 and its 200 day moving average is $537.43. Keyence has a 12 month low of $437.00 and a 12 month high of $711.32.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KYCCF. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Keyence from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Keyence from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keyence presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $643.00.

KEYENCE Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of industrial automation and inspection equipment. It operates through the Manufacture and Sale of Electronic Equipment and Others business divisions. The Manufacture and Sale of Electronic Equipment division handles software development and product sales through its subsidiaries.

