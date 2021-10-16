Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Rating Increased to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $73.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

KRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.58.

Shares of KRC stock opened at $69.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.30. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. Kilroy Realty has a 12 month low of $45.28 and a 12 month high of $74.05.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.92% and a return on equity of 12.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.06%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 266.1% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 27,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 20,275 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 5.4% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,012,000 after buying an additional 8,128 shares during the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.7% in the second quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 63,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 9.9% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 105.5% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,950,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,979,000 after buying an additional 1,001,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

