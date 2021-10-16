Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) will announce sales of $38.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.35 million to $44.00 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners reported sales of $18.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full year sales of $135.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $114.70 million to $167.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $150.96 million, with estimates ranging from $135.08 million to $173.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 86.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $25.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.91 million.

Several brokerages have commented on KRP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.17.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRP. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 11.0% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 100,550 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 7.2% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 148,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 202,725 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,480 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 23,627 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 17,852 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the period. 25.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KRP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.96. The stock had a trading volume of 345,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,504. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $905.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.51 and its 200-day moving average is $12.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. This is a positive change from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.26%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.