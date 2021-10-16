Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €104.00 Price Target by Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KGX. Baader Bank set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €91.64 ($107.81).

Get Kion Group alerts:

Kion Group stock opened at €85.54 ($100.64) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €86.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of €86.69. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a fifty-two week high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.