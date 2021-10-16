KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 141.8% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 282,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,808,000 after buying an additional 20,566 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $1,428,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,807,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,073,000 after buying an additional 89,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $2,073,000. Institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KKR opened at $66.21 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $33.65 and a one year high of $67.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.38.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $368,185,396.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KKR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.90.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

