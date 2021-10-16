Klimatas Trading Up 18.9% Over Last 7 Days (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One Klimatas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Klimatas has traded 18.9% higher against the dollar. Klimatas has a market capitalization of $5,153.81 and $199.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000127 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 54.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

