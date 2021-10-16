Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 171,747 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $3,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 174,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 18,503 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 55,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 21,436 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 129,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,892,000 after purchasing an additional 21,875 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

NYSE:KNX opened at $49.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.02. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.07 and a 52 week high of $54.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.65%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $245,895.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,164.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,100 shares of company stock worth $3,060,419 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Europe started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.64.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.