Koios Beverage Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, October 18th (OTCMKTS:KBEVF)

Koios Beverage Corp. (OTCMKTS:KBEVF)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, October 18th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, October 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of Koios Beverage stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. Koios Beverage has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.06.

About Koios Beverage

Koios Beverage Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells functional beverages in the United States. The company also provides supplements and coffee products. It distributes its products through a network of approximately 4,400 retail locations and Website. The company was formerly known as Super Nova Petroleum Corp.

