Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.52

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.52 and traded as high as $11.06. Konica Minolta shares last traded at $10.93, with a volume of 4,961 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Konica Minolta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Konica Minolta had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 0.59%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Konica Minolta, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

About Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY)

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of multi-functional peripherals (MFPs), printers, electronic materials, and equipment for healthcare systems and industries. It operates through the following segments: Office Business, Professional Print Business, Healthcare Business, Industrial Business, and Others.

