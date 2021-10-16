Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Price Target Increased to €195.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) had its price objective upped by Barclays from €189.00 ($222.35) to €195.00 ($229.41) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Koninklijke DSM from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koninklijke DSM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, ING Group raised Koninklijke DSM from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.00.

OTCMKTS:RDSMY opened at $53.10 on Tuesday. Koninklijke DSM has a one year low of $39.68 and a one year high of $55.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.63. The stock has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.7252 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Koninklijke DSM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.20%.

About Koninklijke DSM

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

