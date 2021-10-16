Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a growth of 113.3% from the September 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

RDSMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. ING Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Koninklijke DSM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

RDSMY stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $53.10. The company had a trading volume of 19,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,199. Koninklijke DSM has a 12-month low of $39.68 and a 12-month high of $55.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.63. The stock has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.7252 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Koninklijke DSM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

About Koninklijke DSM

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

