Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative wearable technologies and solutions for integration into head-worn computing and display systems to military, industrial and consumer customers. Kopin’s technologies and solutions are available as components providing individual capabilities or as reference systems providing integrated solutions. Kopin has a long history of developing technologies required for wearable computing headsets for the military, consumers, or industry. Kopin has contributed to the development of head-mounted displays for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, created the Golden-i, a wearable headset reference design for industry, and collaborated on many wearable products with a range of companies including Vuzix, Motorola Solutions and Recon Instruments. Kopin has developed and commercialized game-changing technologies such as heterojunction bipolar transistors (HBT) which power billions of cellphones, and microdisplays which have brought vivid images. “

Kopin stock opened at $4.69 on Thursday. Kopin has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $13.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.06. The company has a market cap of $429.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.62 and a beta of 2.18.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Kopin had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $9.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kopin will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul Christopher Baker sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $44,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOPN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kopin by 289.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,791,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,194,000 after buying an additional 3,560,383 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kopin by 124.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,192,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,478,000 after buying an additional 2,878,070 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kopin by 31.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,999,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,713,000 after buying an additional 959,782 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kopin during the second quarter worth approximately $7,792,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kopin by 105.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,372,000 after buying an additional 650,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

