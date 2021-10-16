Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Shares Gap Down to $3.26

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.26, but opened at $3.14. Kosmos Energy shares last traded at $3.22, with a volume of 132,187 shares.

KOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.70 to $7.80 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $2.40 to $3.95 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 3.78.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $384.12 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 37.20% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KOS. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 263.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,478,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,336,000 after buying an additional 6,145,270 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the second quarter worth about $18,290,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 81.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,151,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,885,000 after buying an additional 2,769,566 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 9.0% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 21,007,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,685,000 after buying an additional 1,736,846 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the third quarter worth about $4,563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

