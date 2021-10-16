Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.50 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kosmos Energy Ltd. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on under-explored regions in Africa. Kosmos Energy Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.70 to $7.80 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $2.40 to $3.95 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.20.

KOS stock opened at $3.81 on Tuesday. Kosmos Energy has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $4.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 3.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average is $2.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $384.12 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 37.20% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 7.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 95,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 8.5% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 95,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,552 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 20.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 8,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 41.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,753 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 9,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

