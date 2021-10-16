Kuboo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGTB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kuboo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGTB) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the September 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 283,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SGTB traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.03. 15,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,694. Kuboo has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03.

About Kuboo

The Suggestion Box, Inc engages in the provision of open and secure family communication. Its products include Kuboo.com, which is a 3D virtual world for kids, MouseMail.com, AnonymouseTips.com, which provides email tips to schools, local police departments and government agencies, and StandAgainstBullying.org.

