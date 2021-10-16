Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Rating Reiterated by Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management reissued their buy rating on shares of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on KYMR. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.88.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $57.20 on Wednesday. Kymera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $29.93 and a fifty-two week high of $91.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.11. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -37.63 and a beta of 1.49.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.30). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.50% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $18.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.81 million. The firm’s revenue was up 445.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard Chesworth sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total transaction of $2,719,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,719,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 242,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $14,770,113.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 431,563 shares of company stock valued at $25,455,181 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KYMR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,448,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,754,000 after acquiring an additional 934,594 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,844,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,479,000 after acquiring an additional 911,948 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,336,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,827,000 after acquiring an additional 399,731 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,454,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1,906.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,630,000 after acquiring an additional 333,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.