LABS Group (LABS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $359,366.00

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 16th. LABS Group has a total market capitalization of $18.83 million and $359,366.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LABS Group has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. One LABS Group coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.39 or 0.00069457 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.04 or 0.00075431 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.72 or 0.00109318 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,107.16 or 1.00119812 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,854.32 or 0.06315028 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00025459 BTC.

LABS Group Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,082,776,594 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio . The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars.

