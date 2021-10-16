Lamden (TAU) Market Cap Reaches $9.55 Million

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 16th. One Lamden coin can now be purchased for $0.0671 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lamden has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $9.55 million and approximately $338,659.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00007629 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003383 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003557 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000150 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Profile

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

