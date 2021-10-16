Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.90

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.90 and traded as high as $28.32. Landmark Bancorp shares last traded at $28.20, with a volume of 1,290 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.90. The stock has a market cap of $134.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.44.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LARK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 112.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 16.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 210,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 29,387 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 111.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 159.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

About Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

