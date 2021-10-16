Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Shares Gap Down to $14.83

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.83, but opened at $14.40. Landos Biopharma shares last traded at $14.40, with a volume of 8 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Landos Biopharma from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landos Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Landos Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $598.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.22.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Landos Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $159,688,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $38,328,000. Logos Global Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Landos Biopharma by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 899,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,385,000 after purchasing an additional 165,106 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $6,558,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $4,334,000. 56.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landos Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:LABP)

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

