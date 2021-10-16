Lansdowne Partners UK LLP Raises Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Lansdowne Partners UK LLP grew its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 643,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,856 shares during the quarter. United Airlines comprises about 1.3% of Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $33,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. 59.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Airlines alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UAL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Argus cut United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Redburn Partners started coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Shares of UAL stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.00. 8,527,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,514,326. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.16 and a twelve month high of $63.70. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 140.25% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($9.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 270.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $3,510,853.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,330.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $165,214.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.