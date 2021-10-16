Laurion Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 10,749 Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,822,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,153,000 after purchasing an additional 521,959 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,262,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,079,000 after acquiring an additional 324,143 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,849,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,005,000 after acquiring an additional 32,361 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,121,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,282,000 after acquiring an additional 322,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,191,000 after acquiring an additional 89,918 shares in the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VIR shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIR opened at $39.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -16.56 and a beta of -1.68. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.31 and a 1 year high of $141.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.93.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.14. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 162.75% and a negative return on equity of 40.77%. The firm had revenue of $177.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.88 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total transaction of $564,472.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,633,325 shares in the company, valued at $60,759,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total transaction of $172,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,132 shares of company stock valued at $5,665,140 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

